KING
Close

Honest new memoir exposes struggle of addiction and young fame for Hole drummer Patty Schemel

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST November 07, 2017

Marysville native Patty Schemel's life of young-fame was riddled with addiction, homelessness, and self-discovery. Patty was the drummer for the band Hole (with Courtney Love) and played with bands like The Primitives, Imperial Teen, & more. She played victim to the dangerous drug culture of rock music and lives to tell the tale in her new memoir Hit So Hard. In the book, Patty shares her story or surviving years of alcoholism and addiction, of coming out, and finally, of recovery.

Connect with Patty on Twitter.

Find her book on Amazon here

 

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories