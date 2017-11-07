Hole drummer Patty Schemel chats about her new memoir Hit So Hard.

Marysville native Patty Schemel's life of young-fame was riddled with addiction, homelessness, and self-discovery. Patty was the drummer for the band Hole (with Courtney Love) and played with bands like The Primitives, Imperial Teen, & more. She played victim to the dangerous drug culture of rock music and lives to tell the tale in her new memoir Hit So Hard. In the book, Patty shares her story or surviving years of alcoholism and addiction, of coming out, and finally, of recovery.

Connect with Patty on Twitter.

Find her book on Amazon here.

© 2017 KING-TV