Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle are letting you drive the experience

SEATTLE - Start driving your own experience when buying or leasing a car with the new and improved Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle. No more haggling, working with the same associate, and out the door in under an hour. Sounds like a dream, right?

By letting you drive the experience, buying or leasing a car is easier. The lowest price is clearly marked, there is a new online express store that you can either do all online or finish at the dealer, and each vehicle comes with a seven-year or 100,000 limited powertrain warranty.

As a sponsor of Evenings' 25th Annual Best of Western Washington, Honda of Seattle and Toyota of Seattle are giving away a $10,000 gift card to the Honda of Seattle or Toyota of Seattle online express store! The winner can choose from hundreds of in-stock vehicles to purchase or lease.

© 2017 KING-TV