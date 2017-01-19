KING
Home repairs that cut down on energy bills

Su Ring, KING 8:54 AM. PST January 19, 2017

Updating your home's roof, siding, even windows, can lead to big savings in your energy bills. Nate Harrington and Palmer Bodin from Polar Bear Energy Solutions shared more about their energy-efficient projects.

Polar Bear Energy Solutions has a special offer for New Day viewers: schedule a free consultation by calling 877-948-2327, or via their website: www.polarbearnw.com, and receive 10% off any project (up to $2500), or choose their No Interest, No Payment program.

Connect with Polar Bear Energy Solutions on Facebook

 

