Hit Broadway musical Newsies comes to Seattle!

Village Theater presents Newsies ! In Seattle November 9- December 31.

Disney's hit Broadway musical Newsies is coming to Seattle! This musical rendition of the cult-classic movie follows the story of the real-life Newsboys Strike in New York City in 1899, with plenty of romance and thrills thrown in.

Director Steve Tomkins raves about two of his lead stars, Joey Barreiro & Michael Krenning, who join us on New Day to perform and chat with Margaret about the musical. Village Theater is hosting the show starting November 9th through December 31st.

Click here for tickets & information on the show.

