"Hip Hop Dinner" preview with Chef Derek Simcik

Co-host of Hip Hop Dinner, Chef Derek Simcik, whips up a shrimp bisque with Margaret.

Chef Derek Simcik from Thompson Seattle and Jay-Z's former DJ Neil Armstrong have teamed up to host a night of food and music unlike any other! Hip Hop Dinner is a multi-course, gourmet dinner with courses inspired by legendary hip-hop artists' favorite foods. Guests will enjoy their meal while listening to a DJ set by Neil Armstrong himself.

The event is at Thompson Hotel in their signature restaurant, Scout PNW, on November 2nd downtown. After the dinner, rooftop bar and lounge The Nest will host an after party that opens up to the public. Tickets to the event can be found here.

We invited Chef Derek to cook up a Shrimp Bisque on New Day that will be featured on the menu! Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, divided (plus additional 4-6 tbsp)

1 1/2 pound medium shrimp shells

2 bay leaves, divided

2 carrots, peeled, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1/2 cup brandy

1/4 cup long-grain white rice

2 tablespoons tomato paste

3 sprigs fresh flat-leaf parsley

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Whipped Crème Friache (see below)

Caviar (optional )

Directions:

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large heavy pot over medium heat. Add shrimp shells and cook, stirring occasionally, 3-4 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter to same pot. Add carrots, celery, and onion and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until very soft, about 20 minutes.

Remove pot from heat; add bourbon. Return pot to heat and stir until almost evaporated, 2-3 minutes. Add rice and tomato paste; stir for 1 minute. Add stock, remaining bay leaf, parsley, thyme, and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne. Simmer uncovered until flavors meld and rice is soft, about 20 minutes. Stir in cream and reheat bisque over medium heat. Season with salt and pepper. Remove parsley, thyme, and bay leaf.

Working in batches, purée bisque with 2 tbsp of butter in each batch in a blender until smooth. Pour through a fine mesh strainer set over a clean pot. Discard solids in strainer. Add lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Place 1 heaping tablespoon Crème Fraiche next to an optional scoop of caviar in the center of large, shallow soup bowls. Ladle bisque around garnish and serve.

Whipped Fromage Blanc Ingredients:

Crème Fraiche – ½ quart

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add the Crème Fraiche to a mixer set with a whisk attachment and whisk on medium speed until medium peaks start to form. Then add the lemon zest and salt and pepper and continue to whisk until stiff peaks form. Stop and then scoop whipped Crème Fraiche to a pipping bag and refrigerate until ready to use.

