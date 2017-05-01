Help protect Seattle's urban wildlife

The Seattle area is full of wildlife from the big to the small. For the first time ever, the National Wildlife Federation, along with local organizations, is putting on Seattle Wildlife in the City Week.

All week, events like hikes, ranger talks, and trash clean-ups will be taking place across the city. The goal is to help educate Seattleites on how to help conserve urban wildlife's habitat, at home and beyond.

Beth Pratt-Bergstrom from the National Wildlife Federation and Ranger Rick come in to talk about the events as well as issues around animals living in and around the city.

Seattle Wildlife in the City Week is happening May 1st through May 6th. Check out their website for more details on events, click here.

© 2017 KING-TV