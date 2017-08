Photo: Rover

SEATTLE - KING 5 has teamed up with Rover and NBC to host Clear the Shelters Day, a national pet adoption drive, on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Brandie Gonzales, Rover's PR director, brought her rescue dog, Cami, to New Day and discussed Clear the Shelters Day. Rover is a Seattle-based website that connects pet parents to five-star pet sitters and dog walkers.

