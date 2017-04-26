Helmets on: Bike safety for kids

Safety comes first when riding your bike, especially for kids.

Dr. Wellesley Chapman from Kaiser Permanente and 3 year-old Brooklyn Washington talk bike safety and how to keep your kids safe while still having fun. For all of Kaiser Permanente's bike safety tips for kids, click here.

Kaiser Permanente has also partnered with the YMCA to put on several Healthy Kids Day events throughout the Puget Sound area on April 29th. At these events they'll be giving away kids' helmets. Find details and locations below.

April 29th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Auburn Valley YMCA

1620 Perimeter Road SW

Auburn, WA 98001

Bellevue Family YMCA

14230 Bel-Red Rd.

Bellevue, WA 98007

Bremerton Family YMCA

2261 Homer Jones Dr.

Bremerton, WA 98310

Coal Creek YMCA

13750 Newcastle Golf Club Road

Newcastle, WA 98059

Dale Turner YMCA

19290 Aurora Ave. N.

Shoreline, WA 98133

Everett YMCA

2720 Rockefeller Ave.

Everett, WA 98201

Haselwood Family YMCA

(10 a.m. — 2 p.m.)

3909 NW Randall Road

Silverdale, WA 98383

Matt Griffin YMCA

3595 S. 188th St.

Sea-Tac, WA 98188

Mel Korum Family YMCA

302 43rd Ave SE

Puyallup, WA 98374

Meredith Mathews/East Madison YMCA

1700 23rd Ave

Seattle, WA 98122

Mill Creek YMCA

13723 Puget Park Drive

Everett, WA 98208

Morgan Family YMCA (held at Tacoma Art Museum)

1701 Pacific Ave

Tacoma, WA 98402

Mukilteo YMCA

10601 47th Place West

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Northshore YMCA

11811 NE 195th St.

Bothell, WA 98011

University Family YMCA

5003 12th Avenue NE

Seattle, WA 98105

West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCAs

3622 SW Snoqualmie St

Seattle, WA 98126

