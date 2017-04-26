Helmets on: Bike safety for kids

KING
Safety comes first when riding your bike, especially for kids. 

Dr. Wellesley Chapman from Kaiser Permanente and 3 year-old Brooklyn Washington talk bike safety and how to keep your kids safe while still having fun. For all of Kaiser Permanente's bike safety tips for kids, click here.

Kaiser Permanente has also partnered with the YMCA to put on several Healthy Kids Day events throughout the Puget Sound area on April 29th. At these events they'll be giving away kids' helmets. Find details and locations below. 

April 29th, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

Auburn Valley YMCA
1620 Perimeter Road SW
Auburn, WA 98001

Bellevue Family YMCA
14230 Bel-Red Rd.
Bellevue, WA  98007

Bremerton Family YMCA
2261 Homer Jones Dr.
Bremerton, WA 98310

Coal Creek YMCA
13750 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059

Dale Turner YMCA
19290 Aurora Ave. N.
Shoreline, WA 98133

Everett YMCA
2720 Rockefeller Ave.
Everett, WA 98201

Haselwood Family YMCA
(10 a.m. — 2 p.m.)
3909 NW Randall Road
Silverdale, WA 98383

Matt Griffin YMCA
3595 S. 188th St.
Sea-Tac, WA  98188

Mel Korum Family YMCA
302 43rd Ave SE
Puyallup, WA 98374

Meredith Mathews/East Madison YMCA
1700 23rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Mill Creek YMCA
13723 Puget Park Drive
Everett, WA  98208

Morgan Family YMCA (held at Tacoma Art Museum)
1701 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402

Mukilteo YMCA
10601 47th Place West
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Northshore YMCA
11811 NE 195th St.
Bothell, WA 98011

University Family YMCA
5003 12th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98105

West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCAs
3622 SW Snoqualmie St
Seattle, WA 98126

 

 

