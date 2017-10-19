Heartwarming new film The Florida Project hits theaters this weekend

The Florda Project, directed by Sean Baker.

Director Sean Baker's sixth feature film is moving, warm, and incredibly alive.

The Florida Project follows Moonee, a young girl living at "The Magic Castle" budget motel with her single mother, Halley. Both amusing and emotional, the film indulges in Moonee's fantasies and mischief with her gang of friends; and also brings to life the struggles and sacrifices of troubled single mother, Halley. Starring Willem Dafoe and breakout actresses Brooklynn Prince and Bria Vinaite, this movie is not one to miss.

The film hits theaters tomorrow, October 20. Tickets and info can be found at the film's website here.

