Healthy Moroccan pasta with spinach and goat cheese

Cook with Amber and make this spicy and delicious dish, a family favorite! Check out the recipe below and watch the video for the full demo.

14 year-old Amber Kelley has made it her mission to make healthy eating cool. Amber was the winner of Food Network Star Kids and was even recognized by former First Lady Michelle Obama at a dinner at the White House. She also runs her blog, and her YouTube channel, Cook with Amber.

Now Amber is on her next big mission, participating in Barbara Jaffe's Kidtrepreneur Contest. Winners will be able to take home a $10,000 grant to kick start their ventures and five runner ups will receive a $500 cash prize.

Amber is currently in the final 10, and voting closes tomorrow, April 14.

What you'll need:

1. 3/4 package of spaghetti (we use gluten-free quinoa or brown rice spaghetti. Make sure not to overcook it!) 2. 1 pound grass-fed ground beef 3. 2 teaspoons ground cumin 4. 2 teaspoons paprika 5. 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon 6. 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper 7. 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger 8. Salt and pepper to taste 9. 3 cups plain tomato based pasta sauce 10.4 cups fresh organic baby spinach if you are mixing it into the sauce, or 2 bunches of spinach, roots intact if you want to make a bed of spinach 11.1/4 cup crumbled goat cheese (optional) How to put it together: 1. Crumble beef and cook in a large saucepan set over medium heat. Add oil if needed. 2. Once the beef is cooked through, add cumin, paprika, ginger, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and pepper. Stir until evenly mixed. 3. Pour in pasta sauce and simmer for about 15 mins. 4. While the pasta sauce is simmering, cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package. Drain pasta. 5. If you are stirring the spinach into the sauce, carefully stir it in until it wilts. If you are creating a bed of spinach, place the well-washed spinach bunches into boiling water for 1 minute. Using tongs, grab the roots of the spinach, and drain in a colander. Rinse with cold water to stop the cooking, and then wring as much of the water out as possible, keeping the spinach roots together. Using a knife, cut the spinach into sections that are slightly smaller than the bed of spinach. Carefully roll out/fan out the spinach over the pasta. 6. Top with the meat sauce and goat cheese.

