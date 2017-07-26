KING
Close

Healthy benefits of rowing!

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT July 26, 2017

Andrea Buch with Pocock Rowing Center demonstrates just how easy and beneficial it can be to use erg (rowing) machines.

At the Pocock Rowing Center, all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories