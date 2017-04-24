Head down south with this classic Hoppin' John

Seattle Chef Eduardo Jordan makes a southern classic, Hoppin' John.

Chef Jordan's newest restaurant JuneBaby, which opens in Ravenna on Wednesday, features this dish as well as several other classic southern meals. A Food and Wine Best Chef of 2016 and a semifinalist for the 2016 James Beard Award, Chef Jordan is a culinary stand out and a nominee for the

For more about JuneBaby click here, and to learn about his famous Salare restaurant, click here. Find the recipe from today's demo below.

Hoppin' John

What you'll need:

2 cup Par cooked rice, Charleston Gold Rice (or similar medium grain rice) 3/4 cup Sea Island Pea, cooked 5 Tablespoon bacon, diced 3 Tablespoon Green Bell Peppers 3 Tablespoon Red Bell Peppers 4 Tablespoon Yellow Sweet Onion, diced

How to put it together:

In a medium saute pan saute, render bacon to release some of its fat. Add in the diced peppers and onion. Saute until tender. Add in peas and a touch of its cooking liquid. Fold in rice to warm. Season to taste with salt. Serve warm.

Hot Water Corn Bread

What you'll need:

100g Pencil Corn meal 100g Hot Water 10g Sugar (optional) 1g salt Fry or lard

How to put it together:

Bring water to a boil and pour over cornmeal. Add in salt and sugar (optional). Work into a batter. Let rest for a few minutes. In a frying pan heat oil to medium heat for a shallow

