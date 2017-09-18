'Hawk Zone: Seahawks score first TD of season in 12-9 win over 49'ers

The Seahawks eked out a win in their home opener yesterday, beating the 49'ers 12-9, but it was not necessarily a thing of beauty. 'Hawk Zone regular and former UW running back Terry Hollimon joined Margaret to break down the good, the not so good, and the downright worrying elements to the game.

The Seahawks travel to Nashville to take on the Titans on Sunday, September 24th. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

Join Terry and former Seahawks (and WSU) cornerback Marcus Trufant for their weekly show, The Barbershop, Wednesdays at 6:30 pm on Sports Radio 950 KJR.

Connect with The Barbershop guys on Facebook and Twitter: @BarbershopShow_ @TerryHollimon @MarcusTrufant

