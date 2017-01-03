Close Hawk Zone: Seahawks ready to take on the Lions? Su Ring, KING 1:43 PM. PST January 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Liz Mathews from 710 ESPN Seattle, and Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop on Sports Radio 950 KJR, joined Margaret to recap Sunday's win over the 49's, as well as their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions. Copyright 2016 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Oldest Southern Resident orca presumed dead Group touring country to resist Trump Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks-Lions matchup 2017 Fireworks, New Year's at the Needle Legislative bills pre-filed for 2017 First Alert Weather Seattle residents get $100 to donate to campaigns Community mourns plane crash victims Man leaves Microsoft to start university More Stories Some parts of Western Washington won't get above… Jan. 3, 2017, 6:44 a.m. Seahawks Playoff Forecast: Warmer and wetter weather Jan. 3, 2017, 1:16 p.m. Fox News' star Megyn Kelly headed to NBC News Jan. 3, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
