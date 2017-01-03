KING
Hawk Zone: Seahawks ready to take on the Lions?

Su Ring, KING 1:43 PM. PST January 03, 2017

Liz Mathews from 710 ESPN Seattle, and Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop on Sports Radio 950 KJR, joined Margaret to recap Sunday's win over the 49's, as well as their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.

