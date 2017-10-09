KING
'Hawk Zone: Seahawks lead division following nail-biter win in LA

Su Ring, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 09, 2017

The Seahawks left LA sitting atop the NFC West Division, following a 16-10 victory in a nail-biter of a game against the Rams. Once again, defense played a major role. Terry Hollimon, co-host of The Barbershop Show and former University of Washington running back, joined Margaret to break down the game.

The Seahawks head into a 'bye week, then travel east to take on the 0-5 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 22nd. 

Live-tweet Seahawks games with Margaret and Terry: @_MargaretLarson   @TerryHollimon

Connect with Terry and his co-host, former Seahawk Marcus Trufant, on Facebook and Twitter: @BarbershopShow_     @MarcusTrufant

 

Note: All photos shown during this segment are courtesy Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images Sport

