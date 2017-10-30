'Hawk Zone: Seahawks cap off thrilling game with last-second win over Texans

Photo credit: Otto Gruele, Jr. for Getty Images Sport (Photo: Custom)

It was truly a case of whichever team scored last would win - and the Seahawks did just that, scoring with 21 seconds in the fourth quarter to eke out a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans. Quarterback Russell Wilson led the way, racking up 482 yards of total offense, while the rest of the team combined for 479 total offensive yards.

Terry Hollimon, former UW running back and co-host of The Barbershop Show with former Seahawks (and WSU) cornerback Marcus Trufant, recapped the game's many high points, as well as the challenges the team still faces.

Next Sunday (November 5th), the Seahawks take on the Washington Redskins, who currently sit in third place in the NFC's East division with a 3-4 record. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 pm and tickets are still available.

Catch The Barbershop Show Wednesday nights at 6:00 pm on Sports Radio 950 KJR AM.

Connect with them on Facebook and Twitter: @BarbershopShow_ @TerryHollimon @MarcusTrufant

NOTE: For 50 years, Northwest Harvest has helped feed hungry families across our state, and since 2001, KING 5 has partnered with Northwest Harvest to help fill food bank shelves, through our annual Home Team Harvest food drive. KING 5 crews have also been out and about on home game Sundays during the season, giving out our cool #Twelfie shades, in exchange for suggested donations to Northwest Harvest. We spotlighted the #Twelfie shades during today's 'Hawk Zone.

Stay tuned for more information about our upcoming 16th Annual Home Team Harvest and in the meantime, keep an eye out for #Twelfie shades at the next home game.

© 2017 KING-TV