'Hawk Zone: Recapping the 24-7 win over NY Giants

Su Ring, KING 11:00 AM. PDT October 23, 2017

After a shaky first half and down 7-3, the Seahawks came back swinging with a tough defense and star plays by Russel Wilson, Paul Richardson & Doug Baldwin to bring home a 24-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Seahawks host the Houston Texans at home this Sunday, October 29th, and kick off at 1:05pm.  

Here to break down the game with Margaret is Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop Show. 

Connect with Terry, Marcus and The Barbershop on Facebook and Twitter: @TerryHollimon @MarcusTrufant @BarbershopShow_

