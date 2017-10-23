'Hawk Zone: Recapping the 24-7 win over NY Giants

After a shaky first half and down 7-3, the Seahawks came back swinging with a tough defense and star plays by Russel Wilson, Paul Richardson & Doug Baldwin to bring home a 24-7 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Seahawks host the Houston Texans at home this Sunday, October 29th, and kick off at 1:05pm.
Here to break down the game with Margaret is Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop Show.
Connect with Terry, Marcus and The Barbershop on Facebook and Twitter: @TerryHollimon @MarcusTrufant @BarbershopShow_
