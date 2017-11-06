'Hawk Zone: Penalties & missed field goals contribute to Seahawks 17-13 loss

Photo credit: Otto Gruele, Jr. / Getty Images Sport (Photo: Custom)

Three missed field goals and sixteen penalties tripped up the Seahawks, as they lost a tight one to the Redskins, 17-14, at CenturyLink Field yesterday. But the 'Hawks need to quickly shake things off, because their next game is THIS Thursday night and on the road.

Guest host Michael King from Evening was joined by actress and comedian Sarah Colonna (who's married to Seahawks punter Jon Ryan), and Terry Hollimon, former University of Washington running back and currently co-host of The Barbershop Show on Sports Radio 950 KJR.

The Seahawks travel to Arizona to take on the 4-4 Cardinals this Thursday (November 9). Kickoff is scheduled for 5:25 pm.

Sarah also chatted about Clutch Women, her new line of purses that are compliant with the current security standards at NFL stadiums. The line currently includes purses for the following teams: Seahawks, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots.

