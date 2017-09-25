'Hawk Zone: Injury updates, plus bright spots from 33-27 loss in Nashville

Terry Hollimon, former UW Husky running back and co-host of The Barbershop Show (along with former WSU and Seahawks cornerback Marcus Trufant), joined Margaret to recap Sunday's loss in Nashville. He also updated a couple of Seahawks injuries and looked ahead to next week's game.

The Seahawks return to CenturyLink Field to take on the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday (October 1). Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 pm and the game will be aired on KING 5, as NBC's Sunday Night Football game.

Catch Terry and Marcus on The Barbershop Show, Wednesday nights at 6:30 pm on Sports Radio KJR 950.

Connect with The Barbershop on Facebook and Twitter: @BarbershopShow_

Connect with Terry, Marcus and Margaret on Twitter:

@TerryHollimon

@MarcusTrufant

@_MargaretLarson

