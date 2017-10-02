'Hawk Zone: Carson injury update, plus recapping a zany game

Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, Getty Images Sport (Photo: Custom)

Last night's Seahawks game was a tale of two "halfs," as the team hobbled through the first half, then exploded in the second, soundly defeating the Indianapolis Colts 46-18. But, the 'Hawks also lost a key player, as running back Chris Carson left the game with a serious leg injury.

Terry Hollimon from The Barbershop Show, and Jen Mueller from Root Sports Northwest, joined Margaret to break down the game, update injuries, and look ahead to next week's game.

The Seahawks fly to LA to take on the Rams on Sunday, October 5th. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

Jen also shared more information about her newest book, The Influential Conversationalist, while Terry previewed tonight's 13th Annual Marcus Trufant Celebrity Bowling and Billiards event, benefiting the Trufant Family Foundation, which helps children in Pierce and King County.

