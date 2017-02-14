KING
Close

Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes

Su Ring, KING 9:29 AM. PST February 14, 2017

SEATTLE -- Harlem Globetrotters star guard Buckets Blakes dropped by to spotlight the team's worldwide tour, which stops in Western Washington this weekend. He also joined New Day host Margaret Larson in a zany free throw game.

Connect with the Harlem Globetrotters on Facebook and Twitter: @Globies

Connect with Buckets Blakes on Facebook and Twitter: @Ant_Blakes

Here's the Globetrotters' Seattle-area schedule:

Friday, February 17 - 7:00pm at ShoWare Center in Kent CLICK HERE for tickets

Saturday, February 18 - 2:00pm & 7:00pm at KeyArena in Seattle CLICK HERE fo 2:00pm tickets CLICK HERE for 7:00pm tickets

Sunday, February 19 - 2:00pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett CLICK HERE for tickets

Monday, February 20 - 7:00pm at ShoWare Center in Kent CLICK HERE for tickets

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories