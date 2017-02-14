Harlem Globetrotters star Buckets Blakes

SEATTLE -- Harlem Globetrotters star guard Buckets Blakes dropped by to spotlight the team's worldwide tour, which stops in Western Washington this weekend. He also joined New Day host Margaret Larson in a zany free throw game.
Connect with the Harlem Globetrotters on Facebook and Twitter: @Globies
Connect with Buckets Blakes on Facebook and Twitter: @Ant_Blakes
Here's the Globetrotters' Seattle-area schedule:
Friday, February 17 - 7:00pm at ShoWare Center in Kent CLICK HERE for tickets
Saturday, February 18 - 2:00pm & 7:00pm at KeyArena in Seattle CLICK HERE fo 2:00pm tickets CLICK HERE for 7:00pm tickets
Sunday, February 19 - 2:00pm at Xfinity Arena in Everett CLICK HERE for tickets
Monday, February 20 - 7:00pm at ShoWare Center in Kent CLICK HERE for tickets
