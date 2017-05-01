Handcrafted gifts for mom from around the world

A new shop in Amazon's online store allows for artisans to seel handmade items.

This Mother's Day, consider finding mom a handmade gift! Handmade at Amazon allows artisans from around the world to sell their own unique handmade products online.

Gift's featured on today's show:

Cork Dash Gold Crossbody Purse

Relaxing Spa Gift Set

Concrete Succulent Planters

Hand Painted Gold Slate Drink Coasters

Citrus Screen Printed Cloth Napkins

Black Druzy Necklace

Click here to check out the Handmade at Amazon website.

