Group turns plastic grocery bags into sleeping mats for the homeless

A group of volunteers has found a practical way to help the environment and the homeless in our area. The Duvall Bag Ladies take old grocery and other plastic bags, and crochet them into sleeping mats.

Sandy Subert and Tiphanie Eichholz shared more about the project and how it's being received by organizations that help the homeless.

Their next event takes place at 6:30pm on Wednesday, March 22, at Northwest Art Center in Bellevue.

