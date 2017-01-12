Groth twins bring monster truck racing to Tacoma

SEATTLE - Twins Travis and Tyler Groth dreamed of Monster Jam truck racing since they were too young to drive, but that didn’t stop them from racing RC cars, go-karts and anything else they could find. After a lot of hard work and various occupations in the vehicle world, it was time they pursued their dream.

Each Monster Jam truck is about 12 feet wide, 10.5 feet tall, 17 feet long and about 10,000 pounds. To become a Monster Jam driver, you must complete the driver training programs where you’ll learn everything from basic operation, safety, driver skills and public relations at “Monster Jam University” in Illinois.

Catch the Groth brothers January 13-15 in Tacoma. Find out more here.

