SEATTLE - You may have heard the song "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis ft. Ray Dalton. It was only the #1 song on four Billboard charts in 2013. Ray Dalton is the man behind the impressive vocals on that track, who released his first debut single, "If You Fall," in August.

Dalton is Grammy-winning singer and songwriter from Seattle, who was contacted by Ryan Lewis via Facebook in 2011. In hopes that one of his powerhouse hooks would get him discovered, "Can't Hold Us" was the one that caught on and helped that dream become a reality.

In this New Day segment, Dalton performs his debut single "If You Fall."

