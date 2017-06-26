Grammy-nominated singer songwriter 'Mary Lambert' performs

With the release of her album, Bold, singer-songwriter Mary Lambert visits New Day NW to perform one of her new singles, Know Your Name.

Describing the EP as “feel good queer-pop,” Lambert wrote and self-produced three of Bold’s seven tracks entirely on her own, and wrote two with hit songwriter-producer Toby Gad and Tobias Karlsson.

