Grammy-nominated singer songwriter 'Mary Lambert' performs

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 26, 2017

With the release of her album, Bold, singer-songwriter Mary Lambert visits New Day NW  to perform one of her new singles, Know Your Name.

Describing the EP as “feel good queer-pop,” Lambert wrote and self-produced three of Bold’s seven tracks entirely on her own, and wrote two with hit songwriter-producer Toby Gad and Tobias Karlsson.

