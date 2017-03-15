Gourmet approach to plant-based meals

A new cookbook aims to help you become healthier, without giving up the foods you love best. Love on a Plate - the Gourmet UnCookbook, Cara Brotman and Markus Rothkranz, features plant-based versions of some of the most popular meals, snacks, and desserts.

Cara shared their recipe for Pasta Pomodoro, and talked about the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Here's the recipe for their Pasta Pomodoro:

Pasta:

4 zucchini

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

Peel zucchini and thinly slice on the mandolin, linguini style. Put dry pasta into large bowl and drizzle oil and salt on top. Gently stir up pasta with your hand, ensuring oil and salt are evening coating the zucchini, then set aside for 45 minutes while pasta “cooks.” The longer they sit the more pasta-like they become. Lasts 2 days in the fridge

Sauce:

3 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon fresh lime or lemon juice

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, minced

3 basil leaves, torn

Salt and pepper to taste

Throw everything in a large bowl and mix well. Lay out onto dehydrator sheet and dehydrate at 118 for 3 hours or until soft and flavors have blended. Use tongs (or hands) too lift a serving of pasta from bowl and onto serving plate. Scoop up a half cup of the tomatoes and sauce and put on top of pasta. Sprinkle a little nutritional yeast on top.

Makes two servings

