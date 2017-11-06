Gorgeous new book captures the spirit of Burning Man festival

Photo courtesy: Stewart Harvey (Photo: Custom)

In 1986, a group of friends in San Francisco celebrated the summer solstice around a bonfire. More than three decades later, that bonfire has morphed into Burning Man, a week-long event in the Nevada desert, with thousands of people gathering for a festival of art, music, and self-expression.

A new book weaves the history of the Burning Man festival with more than hundreds of gorgeous photos from Burning Man's inception to present day. The author, award-winning photographer Stewart Harvey, shared more about the inspiration for the book, Playa Fire: Spirit and Soul at Burning Man.

Stewart will discuss and sign copies of Playa Fire: Spirit and Soul at Burning Man at University Bookstore in Seattle, tonight (Monday, November 6) at 7:00 pm.

Connect with Stewart on Facebook

Connect with Burning Man on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV