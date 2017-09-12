Gorgeous and affordable kitchen remodeling projects

Many homeowners dream of remodeling their kitchens, but don't, because they believe such a project is way out of their budget. A family-owned company based in Seattle is busting that myth, helping people design kitchens that are beautiful and within budget!

Diane and John Ching from Pius Kitchen and Bath shared their unique approach to ramping up style while keeping within each client's budgetary needs.

Pius Kitchen and Bath has this special offer for New Day viewers:

Use the code NEWDAYNW15 to take 15% off any full-priced items (including labor) on projects priced between $5,000-$9,999

Use the code NEWDAYNW20 to take 20% off any full-priced items (including labor) on projects priced at $10,000 or more.

Pius Kitchen and Bath currently has two locations:

Pius Kitchen & Bath- Main Showroom

2462 1st Ave. S Seattle, WA 98134

Phone: 206.382.6638 / Fax: 206.382.8438

Hours of Operation:

– Monday to Saturday: 8:30 am – 6 pm

– Sunday : 10am – 6pm

Pius Kitchen & Bath – Showroom/Will Call

1900 4th Ave. S Seattle, WA 98134

Phone: 206.382.3367 / Fax: 206.382.3318

– Monday to Saturday: 8:30 am – 6 pm

– Sunday : 10am – 6pm

© 2017 KING-TV