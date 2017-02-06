KING
GoPoke or go home

Joseph Suttner, KING 12:01 PM. PST February 06, 2017

SEATTLE - Poke comes in all colors shapes and sizes. Today, Bayley Le from GoPoke Seattle shows us several of the many variations poke offers. Try tuna, salmon, or even octopus at their location in the International District.

