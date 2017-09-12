KING
Goodwill Has All Your DIY Necessities

Heidi Eng and Abby Luschei, KING 7:46 AM. PDT September 12, 2017

SEATTLE - If you are a fan of DIY projects, Goodwill is the place for you. Goodwill has an eclectic range of products for any type of project at a reasonable price.

Gary Foy, also known as the "Goodwill DIY Guy," stopped by the studio today and showed our audience some DIY outdoor games, as well as a S'mores station.

For more information on Goodwill DIY projects, visit the Seattle Goodwill's Instagram.

