Go golfing for a good cause with former Seahawk Randall Morris

Former Seahawk Randall Morris counted fellow running back Curt Warner and Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent as teammates during his five seasons in Seattle. Since retiring, he's remained in the area, continuing to make an impact in the community.

Randall sat down with Margaret to chat about his time with the 'Hawks and preview his 11th annual celebrity golf tournament, which benefits two local non-profit organizations: Burned Children's Recovery Foundation and Mary's Place.

The Randall Morris Foundation 11th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament takes place Monday, September 11th, at White Horse Golf Club in Kingston.

