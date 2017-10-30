Global beauty secrets from beauty expert Stacy Cox

Beauty and lifestyle expert Stacy Cox showcased global beauty secrets, spotlighting products from four countries: Japan, South Korea, Spain, and Sierra Leone.

Connect with Stacy on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @StacyCoxBeauty

Here are the product lines Stacy featured today:

COUNTRY & BRAND: Japan… Babyfoot

SECRET INGREDIENTS: Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid & 14 Natural Ingredients ranging from Burdock Root to Chamomile to Sage!

PRODUCTS, PRICES & BACKSTORY:

Backstory: Baby Foot originated in Japan in 1997. It's an exfoliating foot peel that made its way to the U.S. in 2012 and has achieved this insane, grassroots, cult-like following. To say it's popular is putting it mildly, once you realize it's currently available in more than 40 countries. What I love is Baby Foot doesn't contain any harsh chemicals or animal-related ingredients and is cruelty-free.

Baby Foot—The Original Foot Peel—is introducing a new product to their line up… the Baby Foot Moisturizing Foot Mask! Retail Price: $15, Shop: Babyfoot.com and Amazon.com. This is exciting for beauty addicts like me because it marks the first time this company has added a new item to their brand since the popular Baby Foot Exfoliating Peel was introduced to U.S consumers 5 years ago!

Baby Foots Moisturizing Foot Mask is a treatment designed to hydrate and refresh your feet. It's formulated with collagen, Hyaluronic Acid and 14 different natural extracts that are absorbed into the skin, including: Camel Grass, Watercress, Chameleon Plants, Chamomile, Clematis, Meadowsweet, Soapwart, Sage, Horse talk Herb, Burdock root, Lemon, Tea Plant, Bladder Wrack, and Ivy.

How to use? Simply wear the booties for 15 minutes, which already contain the moisturizing treatment. After removing them, rub the lotion gently into your skin. Whether you're looking for a moisturizing treatment to do between foot peels or you just want to keep your feet super soft, Baby Foot's Moisturizing Mask is the perfect treat.

COUNTRY & BRAND: Korea… IASO Skincare

SECRET INGREDIENTS: 24K Gold, Pearl Powder, Amethyst Powder, Chinese Yam, Argan Oil, Hibiscus

PRODUCTS, PRICES & BACKSTORY:

Backstory: What or who is IASO (ee-ya-so)? IASO is the first daughter of Asclepius, god of medicine and healing in ancient Greek religion and mythology. In modern times, IASO is a prestige brand of Korean skincare products. Their common ground is comfort, healing, and rejuvenation. IASO uses only premium ingredients and technologies to deliver youthful glow and timeless beauty to the skin. It has earned top awards in the industry, most recently 1st Place in Skin Care at the 2016 Korea Consumer Satisfaction Index. The brand arrived in the U.S. earlier this year and it's been sweeping the nation and gaining popularity this summer and fall on TV talk shows and at national beauty and wellness conferences.

IASO Progressive Age Care Serum - Retail Price: $130. Shop: www.IASO-USA.com & www.Amazon.com When someone says something is the "Gold Standard..." it's a figure of speech alluding to how great it is right? Well, with the Progressive Age Care Serum IASO means this in the most literal sense. They actually use technology to infuse gold into the formula which delivers complexions a subtle flattering glow as it absorbed into pores. The gold, pearl and amethyst powders work synergistically, together to stimulate the skin's regenerative capacity. The trio unlock your skin's hidden radiance and up level the improve skin's quality and texture from within. Everything the brand practices, it's preaches! This serum does exactly what it claims!

IASO Progressive Age Care Cream - Retail Price: $150. Shop: www.IASO-USA.com & www.Amazon.com Protect and lock all the precious gem powder power and hydration from the serum into your complexion by layering IASO's Age Cream over it to form, what I like to consider, a protective shield or bubble around your face. This "Ferrari" of moisturizers employs some amazing rocket science that enables it to be highly concentrated, yet have a velvety and smooth texture that dissolves into the skin, cushioning it with rich, refreshing moisture. And if you want to build out from here you can. IASO created a Progressive Age Care toner, emulsion and eye cream that marry with these 2 anti-aging products seamlessly. I've been using them all over the last 3 months and am loving and witnessing first hand, the benefits with my consistency. And definitely bear in mind… the Progressive Age Care Collection IS NOT only for mature skin types, but can also be used by young adults in their 20s. Prevention is always better than the cure.

COUNTRY & BRAND: Spain… Isdin

WHAT ARE SKIN DROPS? Isdin Skin Drops are the first liquid makeup collection in dropper form that provides 12 hours of coverage. The 3 shades, "Sand" & "Bronze" and the newest shade "Caramel," can be used separately or combined to find the perfect match for an individual’s skin tone. You can apply it indirectly to your face using the back of your hand and a makeup brush. Or you can apply the drops directly to your skin for a more full-coverage finish. Last but not least, the third way has you playing mixologist by landing a few drops in your SPF and creating your own tinted moisturizer. It's user-friendly and your complexion whether… uneven, oily or dry will shine! And I mean this in a good way!

PRODUCTS, PRICES, DIRECTIONS & THE BACKSTORY:

Backstory: Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, ISDIN leads the skincare sector and is the #1 dermatological brand in Spain and has enjoyed great popularity among consumers all over the world for 40+ years. ISDIN is committed to offering skin care solutions with its portfolio of treatment products to meet major dermatological challenges and problems. Their common objective: development of products at the forefront of dermatology, advanced formulas, and new textures.

ISDINCEUTICS Skin Drops, Retail Price: $52 | Shop: Select Dermatologist’s offices + Isdin.com Directions for use: Option #1: Put one drop in the palm of your hand & apply with fingertips or brush starting from the center and moving outwards. Option #2: Create a tinted moisturizer by combining Skin Drops with ISDIN’s Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+. Retail Price: $50 | Shop: Select Dermatologist’s offices + Isdin.com What's Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Emulsion SPF 50+ ?? It's an Isdin "Hero Product." The SPF is proven to help protect against sunburn, prevent early skin aging caused by the sun and can decrease the risk of skin cancer if used with other sun protection measures.

COUNTRY & BRAND: Sierra Leone… Shea Moisture

SECRET INGREDIENTS: Shea Butter, Tamanu Oil, Coconut Oil & Milk, Acacia Senegal

PRODUCTS, PRICES & BACKSTORY:

Backstory: Sofi Tucker started selling shea nuts at the village market in Bonthe, Sierra Leone in 1912. By age 19, she was a widow with 4 children and crafting and selling her African Black Soap and her shea infused hair and skin preparations all over the countryside. Sofi Tucker is the grandmother of the creators of Shea Moisture and this beauty company is her legacy! Through your purchase of these beauty essentials, you're propelling community commerce and helping empower disadvantaged women to realize a brighter future.

Shea Moisture 100% Tamanu Oil & Organic Shea Butter Extra Dry Skin Body Lotion, Retail Price: $11.99, Shop: CVS My body feels permanently dry, especially my legs. How about you? An easy secret to restoring deep hydration to skin lies with this ultra-moisturizing body lotion. Certified organic Shea Butter, ethically sourced from women's cooperatives in Northern Ghana, imparts moisture into dry skin with vitamins and essential fatty acids. 100% Tamanu Oil, with antioxidant and healing properties, helps restore skin's weakened moisture barrier. And Aloe Vera rounds things out to soothe and calm skin.

Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Daily Hydration Leave-In Hair Treatment, Retail Price: $13.99, Shop: CVS. This is a fast, easy, sure-fire way to soften hair and improve styling manageability. The bottle contains a lightweight, milk leave-in treatment. 100% Extra Virgin Coconut and Shea Oils, Coconut Milk and Acacia Senegal combine in this restorative formula that re-hydrates hair, detangles, and acts as a barrier against heat while reducing frizz. After you mist it over your hair, you can blow dry your hair OR let it air dry for a more tousled, beach wavy finish.

