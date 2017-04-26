Giving teens and young adults on the Autism spectrum a place to socialize

Washington Autism Alliance and Advocacy's Friendship Matters program offers teens and young adults on the Autism spectrum the opportunity to socialize.

It's not always easy for chidlren and teens on the Autism spectrum to make friends and meet new people. Washington Autism Alliance and Advocacy has programs to make that easier. One program, Friendship Matters, offers groups for adolescents (13-17) and young adults (18-21).

16 year old Maverick Muna and 17 year old Gary McVey, along with their mothers, shared more about their experiences with Friendship Matters. Susan Steckler from Washington Autism Alliance and Advocacy discussed the importance of having Friendship Matters and other programs available to children and teens on the Autism spectrum.

