Give mom a hand, tips for downsizing

Transitioning into a smaller, more manageable living space can be an intimidating prospect for boomers and seniors.

Mary Spann of the Upside of Downsizing Conference talks tips for older adults with parents ready to downsize. Mary says its key to talk with others who have already downsized and to visit various housing options beforehand.

For more information on the Upside of Downsizing check out their website, click here. Find information on the upcoming conference below, ticket information is also on the website.

The Upside of Downsizing

Tacoma Dome

Saturday, April 22

9:30 to 3:00 pm

© 2017 KING-TV