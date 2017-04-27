Get your snack on with raspberry lemonade bars

Krusteaz is famous for their fluffy pancakes and waffles, but today, Chef Malia Hasegawa shows off a new treat, Raspberry Lemonade Bars.
Try the Raspberry Lemonade Bars at home! Find the recipe below.
What you'll need:
- 1 package Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Bar Mix (1 pouch each Meyer lemon filling mix and complete crust)
- ½ cup graham cracker crumbs
- ½ cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ cups crushed raspberries
- Topping:
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
How to put it together:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Lightly grease 9-inch pan.
- Stir together crust mix and graham crumbs, press mixture into bottom of pan.
- Bake 8 minutes (crust will be pale). In medium bowl, stir full pouch filling, juice and eggs together using a whisk until eggs are well incorporated.
- Stir in raspberries. Pour filling over hot crust.
- Bake 28-30 minutes or until center does not jiggle when shaken and top begins to brown.
- Stir together sour cream and zest.
- Cool completely and spread sour cream layer evenly on top.
- Store covered in the refrigerator.
