Get your snack on with raspberry lemonade bars

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Krusteaz is famous for their fluffy pancakes and waffles, but today, Chef Malia Hasegawa shows off a new treat, Raspberry Lemonade Bars.

Locally based, Krusteaz has a big presence in Washington. To learn more, check out their website, click here.

Try the Raspberry Lemonade Bars at home! Find the recipe below.

What you'll need:

1 package Krusteaz Meyer Lemon Bar Mix (1 pouch each Meyer lemon filling mix and complete crust) ½ cup graham cracker crumbs ½ cup water 3 eggs 1 ½ cups crushed raspberries Topping: ½ cup sour cream 1 tablespoon lemon zest

How to put it together:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 9-inch pan. Stir together crust mix and graham crumbs, press mixture into bottom of pan. Bake 8 minutes (crust will be pale). In medium bowl, stir full pouch filling, juice and eggs together using a whisk until eggs are well incorporated. Stir in raspberries. Pour filling over hot crust. Bake 28-30 minutes or until center does not jiggle when shaken and top begins to brown. Stir together sour cream and zest. Cool completely and spread sour cream layer evenly on top. Store covered in the refrigerator.

© 2017 KING-TV