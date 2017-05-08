Get your rainbow fix with a Unicorn Grilled Cheese

Unicorn Grilled Cheese from Cheese Wizards.

Cheese, bread and the colors of the rainbow to give your taste buds a whirl!

Bo Saxbe of Cheese Wizards makes a Unicorn Grilled Cheese. To make this multi-colored meal at home, check out the recipe below.

What you'll need:

2 slices Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread 1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella 1 tablespoon shredded white cheddar 1 tablespoon shredded gruyere 1 tablespoon shredded asiago 4 colors of all-natural food coloring 2 pats salted butter

How to put it together:

Begin by placing each of the cheeses into separate small bowls. Add a few drops of all-natural food coloring to each bowl and stir until the coloring is even throughout. Add each cheese, in tight color coordinating rows, on top of 1 slice of Artesano Bread. Add the top piece of Artesano and butter both sides of the sandwich. Grill the sandwich in either a panini press or a cast iron skillet over medium heat until both sides of the bread are golden brown and the cheese has melted; about 5-10 minutes. Let the sandwich rest for 30 seconds then cut perpendicular to the colored rows to achieve rainbow effect.

