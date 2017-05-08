Get your rainbow fix with a Unicorn Grilled Cheese

Cheese, bread and the colors of the rainbow to give your taste buds a whirl!
Bo Saxbe of Cheese Wizards makes a Unicorn Grilled Cheese. To make this multi-colored meal at home, check out the recipe below.
What you'll need:
- 2 slices Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread
- 1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella
- 1 tablespoon shredded white cheddar
- 1 tablespoon shredded gruyere
- 1 tablespoon shredded asiago
- 4 colors of all-natural food coloring
- 2 pats salted butter
How to put it together:
- Begin by placing each of the cheeses into separate small bowls.
- Add a few drops of all-natural food coloring to each bowl and stir until the coloring is even throughout.
- Add each cheese, in tight color coordinating rows, on top of 1 slice of Artesano Bread. Add the top piece of Artesano and butter both sides of the sandwich.
- Grill the sandwich in either a panini press or a cast iron skillet over medium heat until both sides of the bread are golden brown and the cheese has melted; about 5-10 minutes.
- Let the sandwich rest for 30 seconds then cut perpendicular to the colored rows to achieve rainbow effect.
