Get your rainbow fix with a Unicorn Grilled Cheese

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PDT May 08, 2017

Cheese, bread and the colors of the rainbow to give your taste buds a whirl!

Bo Saxbe of Cheese Wizards makes a Unicorn Grilled Cheese. To make this multi-colored meal at home, check out the recipe below. 

What you'll need:

  1. 2 slices Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread
  2. 1 tablespoon shredded mozzarella
  3. 1 tablespoon shredded white cheddar
  4. 1 tablespoon shredded gruyere
  5. 1 tablespoon shredded asiago
  6. 4 colors of all-natural food coloring
  7. 2 pats salted butter 

How to put it together: 

  1. Begin by placing each of the cheeses into separate small bowls.
  2. Add a few drops of all-natural food coloring to each bowl and stir until the coloring is even throughout.
  3. Add each cheese, in tight color coordinating rows, on top of 1 slice of Artesano Bread. Add the top piece of Artesano and butter both sides of the sandwich.
  4. Grill the sandwich in either a panini press or a cast iron skillet over medium heat until both sides of the bread are golden brown and the cheese has melted; about 5-10 minutes.
  5. Let the sandwich rest for 30 seconds then cut perpendicular to the colored rows to achieve rainbow effect.

