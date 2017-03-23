Get to know Jordan Steele, KING 5 Meterologist and Lead Innovator

(L - R) Jordan Steele, Suzie Wiley, Chris Cashman. Welcome to the Pacific Northwest, Jordan!

Join us in welcoming Jordan Steele to the Pacific Northwest and KING 5's weather team! He will be a night side meteorologist on KING and KONG and carries the title, "Lead Innovator" as he will be developing new ideas for weather presentation and programming on all screens.

Here are some fun facts we learned about Jordan:

He's a proud dad! He and his wife are the parents of two-year-old twins.

He is an outdoor enthusiast and hiked Washington States' Enchantment wilderness area. Only a few lucky hikers a year get drawn in a lottery for the opportunity to do this. The lottery is held Feb - Mar of each year by the Forest Service.

He was a contestant on The Price is Right in 2006 when Bob Barker was hosting. He won a trip to Portugal!

He is a Tony Robbins superfan.

superfan. He ranks number 49 on the Buzzfeed 50 Hottest News Anchors in the World list. In the WORLD!

Connect with Jordan : FACEBOOK & TWITTER @TVsJordanSteele

Taking a little snooze on the set of @NewDayNW before we hit airways. First TV appearance in Seattle. #excited pic.twitter.com/dD5wTaWojW — Jordan Steele (@TVsJordanSteele) March 23, 2017

