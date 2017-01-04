Get Fit with the Boss Chick twerkout

SEATTLE, WASH. - A new high-intensity "twerkout" is part dance class, part cardio fitness, and a whole lot of fun. The Boss Chick Dance Workout is a ladies-only fitness class that infuses hip hop and afrobeat moves while students channel their inner Beyonce - all while toning your abs, arms, legs and backside. Seattle Boss Chick Dance Workout instructor Tricia Diamond shows us how anyone can get their twerk on!

For a list of class locations, visit www.bosschickseattle.com.

