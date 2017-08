Zumba instructor Bonnie Wang led a mini-class in the New Day studio, and chatted about free weekly Zumba classes at Seattle Center.

Join Bonnie's Zumba classes, Tuesday nights at 6:00pm, at the Next50 Plaza on the Seattle Center campus.

She also teaches Ladies Night Zumba, Thursday nights at 7;00pm at Rainier Health & Fitness (7722 Rainier Ave South, Seattle)

© 2017 KING-TV