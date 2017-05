Amanda Leone from The Wobbly Ranch in Snohomish shared more about their Goat Yoga class and offered a brief demonstration with help from two baby goats.

The next Goat Yoga class at The Wobbly Ranch takes place this Saturday, May 27, at Noon. CLICK HERE for more information and to register.

CLICK HERE to learn more about The Wobbly Ranch

Connect with them on Facebook

