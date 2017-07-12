Get Fit: Full body workout with CycleBar
CycleBar manager JP Green and instructor Meghan Desmul shared more about what makes their workouts so effective, and previewed the upcoming grand opening of their South Lake Union location (in addition to their center in Redmond).
KING 12:31 PM. PDT July 12, 2017
