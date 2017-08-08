KING
Close

Get creative while thinking outside the box with these art projects

If you're looking for a fun way to keep your kid's active, try these easy to make art projects!

Heidi Eng, KING 12:46 PM. PDT August 08, 2017

Founder of Outside the Box Creation, Beth Herrild, joins New Day NW to show us easy to make art projects for all kids to enjoy!

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories