Get a new deck, just in time for summer entertaining

We're less than a week away from the official start of summer, but it's never too late to get the perfect deck for relaxing and entertaining.

Nate Harrington and Palmer Bodin, from Polar Bear Energy Solutions, shared decking options, as well as warranties and time frame.

Polar Bear Energy Solutions has this special offer for New Day viewers: Call them, toll-free, at 877-948-2327, or visit their website: www.PolarBearNW.com, to schedule a free consultation, and receive 10% off any project (up to $2500).

CLICK HERE to connect with Polar Bear Energy Solutions on Facebook

© 2017 KING-TV