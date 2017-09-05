George & Lizzie: NPR's Nancy Pearl discusses her debut novel

Photo: Susan Doupe Photography

SEATTLE - “George & Lizzie” is a novel about an unlikely marriage. George and Lizzie have been together for more than a decade but have completely different expectations for love and marriage. Although George is content, Lizzie is unfulfilled. But when secret from Lizzie’s past emerges, she will be forced to face her fears.

This is NPR books commentator Nancy Pearl’s debut novel. Pearl has a monthly show, “Book Lust with Nancy Pearl,” on the Seattle Channel.

Join Pearl at the launch of “George & Lizzie” tonight at 7 p.m. at the Seattle Public Library Central Branch (1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104). This event is free.

© 2017 KING-TV