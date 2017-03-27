GeekWire's top trending tech stories

The tech world is ever changing, which is why our partners at GeekWire are staying up to date on all of the biggest stories.
Reporter Monica Nickelsburg shares her top picks!
--Seattle to Portland in 15 minutes? Pacific Hyperloop begins campaign to make it so
--Amazon moves into brick-and-mortar retail
--Seattle-area startup developing augmented reality contact lense
--I let Amazon’s new ‘Outfit Picker’ choose my clothes — but I just couldn’t follow the advice--Scoop launches carpooling service in Seattle, helping workers get to and from the office
--Apple’s new millennial-minded ‘Clips’ video-editing app could be a game-changer
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs