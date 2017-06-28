GeekWire shares 5 helpful wellness apps

It’s never too late to get on a path towards a healthier lifestyle and these 5 wellness apps can help. Monica Nickelsburg from Geekwire joins us on New Day NW to show us how they work.

Couch to 5K - Audio coach tells you when to walk and run so you can slowly build up to 3 miles

- Audio coach tells you when to walk and run so you can slowly build up to 3 miles Strava - Detailed stats for running, hiking, and cycling

- Detailed stats for running, hiking, and cycling Happify - Set mental health goals and work toward them through simple games and activities

- Set mental health goals and work toward them through simple games and activities Sleep Cycle - Analyzes sleep patterns to find the best time to wake you up (within a set window)

- Analyzes sleep patterns to find the best time to wake you up (within a set window) Apple Health - Tracks health stats on your iPhone



