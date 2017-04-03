Ciscoe is back today showing us some great ground cover plants for spring!

Today local gardening expert Ciscoe Morris is back to show you how to brighten your gardens this spring!

Ciscoe shows us epimedium, or little bishop's hats, which is a tough ground cover with flowering plants. Epimedium is currently in bloom! Watch the video to learn how to tend to it this season!

Click here for more of Ciscoe's gardening tips on his website and tune into his weekly radio show on 97.3 on FM Kiro radio.

