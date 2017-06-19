Gardening with Ciscoe: colorful plant pots

Despite the weather, we're on the cusp of the official first day of summer and we're ready for flowers! Gardening guru Ciscoe Morris demonstrates a beautiful, colorful plant container.

Local nurseries are bringing in beautifully colorful flower pots. Mine is an incredibly beautiful pig pot, given to me as a gift by the Spokane Inland Empire Garden Club. I named her porkorita.

With a pot, made up of so many vivid colors, you might wonder if you should just go with one plant with colorful foliage, such as an ornamental grass, or if you should pull out all the stops and go for color. I'm sure you already guessed what I recommend. Go for the color!

To make a great design, bring your pig to the nursery with you when you pick out the plants to go in it. You can't go wrong if you pick plants with flower color that matches those of the pot. Just make sure the height and size of the plants you choose are well proportioned to go in the size of your pot. My pot had a lot of orange in it, so I picked orange Zinnias for the center piece. It also had a lot of dark purple, so I picked dark purple flowering million bells (Calibrachoa). These have small but abundant flowers that look like baby Petunias. They'll fill in fast around the Zinnias. To get some side growth, add finer texture and echo the color o f the Zinnias I added a few orange Lantanas. Hummingbirds love both Lantana and million bells. I also tossed in a chartreuse Sweet Potato vine to spill over the side, which matched the chartreuse in the pot. Finally, because my little porkorita lacks a curly tail, I tossed in some curly parsley in the rear section. The other reason I put that in is because parsley goes great with pork chops, but don't tell that to porkorita!

Happy Solstice!

Ciscoe



