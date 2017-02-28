Game On! Trivia: Military vs. Civilians!

New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

SEATTLE - The rivalries continue!

We’ll ask questions, they will yuck it up and try to one up each other and Margaret will control the madness.

All our questions came from friends at Sporcle.com. Sporcle has almost one million user-generated quizzes on every topic imaginable plus apps for your phone! You'll be addicted before you know it.

Need a game for an unforgettable party? National Event Pros has the equipment for every kind of game you can imagine - from Sumo wrestling arenas to Zip Lines to trivia buzzers to inflatable bounce houses! Please check them out for your event or office party!

Copyright 2017 KING